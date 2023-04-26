US Vice-President Harris pushes abortion as key issue in 2024 presidential campaign

WASHINGTON – The same day United States President Joe Biden announced his re-election bid, his Vice-President put forth abortion as a key issue in their 2024 campaign.

“I trust the women of America,” said Ms Kamala Harris, speaking at Howard University, in Washington, before a crowd chanting “four more years”.

“We are living in a moment in time where so many of our hard-earned freedoms are under attack,” said Ms Harris, accusing her Republican opponents of wanting to outlaw abortion nationwide.

“We cannot sleep on this,” Ms Harris said. “There is too much at stake.”

The Biden administration has made the bet that abortion can be used as a hot issue to mobilise its base ahead of the 2024 election, as was the case in the midterm elections in November 2022.

After the Supreme Court axed the nationwide right to abortion in 2022, Democrats – especially young people – turned out to the polls in numbers.

While Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives, the “red wave” of Republican dominance projected in that election was largely dented.

Since the Court’s decision, multiple states that have held referendums on abortion have voted to protect it – including conservative ones.

And according to polls, a majority of Americans think abortion should be legal.

‘On the ballot’

Shirts distributed at the Howard rally, which was organised around abortion access, staked out the Democrats’ framing of the issue, emblazoned with the phrase “Abortion is on the ballot”.

Ms Stephanie Nash, head of the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund in Virginia, grabbed one, promising to “continue the fight”.

She said she was excited to see Ms Harris, a fellow Black woman and the first to serve as vice-president,“ use her platform to speak up and speak out”.

“It makes a difference.”

Republicans, despite claiming victory in the Supreme Court ruling, have since struggled to stake out their party’s definitive position on abortion. Strict bans enacted in some conservative states have some Republicans wanting to adopt more moderate positions, while others want to hold firm on near or total bans – the same bans that fire up Democratic voters.