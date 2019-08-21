US 'very far' from recession, says Trump

WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Donald Trump played down fears on Tuesday (Aug 20) that the United States was heading towards recession while confirming that his administration was considering a payroll tax cut.

"I think the word recession is inappropriate," Trump said told reporters at the White House, as he hosted his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

"We're very far from recession."

After US newspapers reported that a temporary cut to the payroll tax was being mulled as part of a package of measures to stimulate the economy, Trump acknowledged that it was one of the options being discussed.

"Payroll tax is something we're... thinking about," he said.