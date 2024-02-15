US 'very confident' Australia, Britain will be eligible for Aukus exemptions

(From left) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak deliver remarks on the Aukus partnership, after a trilateral meeting in the US, in March 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 01:44 AM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 01:44 AM

WASHINGTON - The top US official for arms control said on Feb 14 she is “very confident” the United States will certify Australia and Britain as eligible for exemptions from export-control regulations under the Aukus submarine project.

Asked at a congressional hearing whether President Joe Biden should decide in April that Australia and Britain have comparable defence export control systems and so qualify for the exemptions under US legislation, Under Secretary for Arms Control Bonnie Jenkins replied:

“They (Australia and Britain) are doing what they need and we’re doing what we need to put in place all the steps that have to happen so that we can certify.

“I feel very confident that we will certify.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
New Zealand takes step towards joining Aukus security pact
Australia praises US Congress green light for Aukus nuclear submarine sale

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top