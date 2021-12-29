US V-P Kamala Harris quietly taps Wall Street, tech CEOs for advice on policy

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - United States Vice-President Kamala Harris has increasingly turned to corporate executives from Wall Street and Silicon Valley to serve as informal advisers, policy allies and political boosters as she grapples with a sprawling and at times intractable policy portfolio.

Microsoft Corp president Brad Smith, Cisco Systems Inc chief executive officer Chuck Robbins and Citigroup Inc CEO Jane Fraser are among the leaders whom Ms Harris has sought out in telephone conversations, video conferences and strategy meetings.

Discussions with one group of corporate leaders cleared the way for what Ms Harris calls one of her biggest first-year triumphs: US$1.2 billion (S$1.63 billion) in corporate commitments to help address the surge of migration from Central America. Talks with Wall Street executives also resulted in a successful push to get banks to distribute more pandemic funds to small and minority-owned businesses.

And corporate leaders say the Vice-President is continuing to engage them on other challenges, from the resurgence of the coronavirus to supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages.

Ms Harris' relationships with the leaders have become crucial as she seeks to carve out her role in the White House and turn attention away from media coverage highlighting gaffes, misstatements and discontent among her staff.

The corporate world has provided a familiar source of help. As California's Attorney-General, Ms Harris gained a reputation for frequently partnering with technology companies - rather than prosecuting them - as she sought to address thorny policy issues.

Corporate leaders who have worked with Ms Harris - along with multiple White House aides who requested anonymity to discuss internal operations of the Vice-President's office - say the engagement has offered opportunities for the Vice-President to make an impact on issues she cares about.

Political fallout

It's a strategy that carries some risk.

Close ties to the leaders of the nation's biggest corporations could alienate the Democratic voters already unhappy with her over her career as a prosecutor before being elected to the Senate in 2016.

And corporate leaders have used the conversations to push Ms Harris on their own priorities, lobbying against changes to the tax code or for legislation that could prove a boon to their companies. That could prove problematic if she once again seeks her party's nomination for president.

The discussions also have not yet yielded tangible progress on other key issues President Joe Biden put on her plate.

While Ms Harris has repeatedly asked corporate leaders to help her push for a federal voting rights law - including just weeks ago during a meeting at the Treasury Department - the legislation remains mired on Capitol Hill.

In other instances, such as when Mr Biden assigned his Vice-President the task of addressing a surge of undocumented migrants amassing at the southern border, her team says the talks paid off.

"The Vice-President has worked closely with business leaders across a range of issues - and throughout her career she has viewed the business community as an important partner when it comes to getting things done, with speed and impact in mind," said Ms Harris' economic adviser Mike Pyle in a statement.