US used Anthropic’s AI model Claude during the Venezuela raid, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Pentagon is pushing top AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, to make their artificial-intelligence tools available on classified networks.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Anthropic’s artificial-intelligence model Claude was used in the US military’s operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Wall Street Journal reported on Feb 13, citing people familiar with the matter.

Claude’s deployment came via Anthropic’s partnership with data firm Palantir Technologies, whose platforms are widely used by the Defense Department and federal law enforcement, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The US Defense Department, the White House, Anthropic and Palantir did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The Pentagon is pushing top AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, to make their artificial-intelligence tools available on classified networks without many of the standard restrictions that the firms apply to users, Reuters exclusively reported on Feb 11.

Many AI companies are building custom tools for the US military, most of which are available only on unclassified networks typically used for military administration. Anthropic is the only one that is available in classified settings through third parties, but the government is still bound by the company’s usage policies.

The usage policies of Anthropic, which raised US$30 billion (S$37.9 billion) in its latest funding round and is now valued at US$380 billion, forbid using Claude to support violence, design weapons or carry out surveillance.

The United States

captured President Nicolas Maduro in an audacious raid

and whisked him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges early in January. REUTERS

