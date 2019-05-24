US unveils espionage charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Justice Department unveiled 17 criminal charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday (May 23), saying he unlawfully published the names of classified sources and conspired and assisted ex-Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in obtaining access to classified information.

The superseding indictment comes a little more than a month after the Justice Department unsealed a narrower criminal case against Assange. He was charged with conspiring with Manning to gain access to a government computer as part of a 2010 leak by WikiLeaks of hundreds of thousands of US military reports about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.