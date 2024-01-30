US unlikely to strike Iran after drone attack killed 3 American soldiers

WASHINGTON – The United States is expected to intensify military strikes in the Middle East to signal that Iran and its proxies have crossed the line with a drone attack that killed three American soldiers.

But a direct hit on Iranian soil, which would send tensions soaring around the world, remains unlikely.

After the Jan 28 attack by Iran-backed militants on a US military base in north-eastern Jordan that also injured more than two dozen servicemen, the Biden administration is under pressure to send a sharp message to Iran.

Teheran has officially denied any connection to the attack, for which the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose-knit network of pro-Iranian militias, has claimed responsibility.

“This is an incredibly volatile time in the Middle East,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in Washington on Jan 29, after a meeting with visiting Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg.

“I would argue that we’ve not seen a situation as dangerous as the one we’re facing now across the region since at least 1973, and arguably even before that,” Mr Blinken said. His reference was to the bloody Arab-Israeli Yom Kippur war, which drew the US and Soviet Union close to a confrontation.

While President Joe Biden held meetings with his top advisors and did not make any public comments, Mr Blinken said the US would respond decisively, without giving specifics.

“That response could be multi-levelled, come in stages and be sustained over time,” he said.

As Republicans in Congress kept up calls for a stiff response, including direct strikes on Iran, defence analysts pointed out that the Biden White House had a track record of the “cautious use of force”.

A reckoning is inevitable as the US contends with an Iran that is increasingly challenging American presence in the Middle East, including thousands of troops stationed in Iraq, Jordan and Syria.

The militant groups that owned up to the attack called it a “continuation of our approach to resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region”.

The Houthi militants in Yemen, also backed by Iran, have fired at US warships and disrupted international shipping along the Red Sea.

“We have three levers we can pull to signal that Iran and its proxies have crossed the line,” said Dr Raphael Cohen at the defence-focused Rand think-tank in Washington.

“You could escalate in terms of the intensity of attacks as a sign of increased American resolve. You can shift the nature of the targets to higher-level militant group leaders.

“Or you can shift the geographical location of the strike. This is what some Republican senators have talked about, striking Iran proper,” he said.