US unemployment rate falls to 8.4 per cent in August: Labour Department

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US economy added 1.4 million jobs in August and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4 per cent, the Labour Department said on Friday (Sept 4), a sign of the continuing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The drop in the unemployment rate from 10.2 per cent in July was much more than expected.

The report said August's jobs gains reflected temporary hiring for the US census, as well as a rebound in hiring in retail, professional and business services and the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector.