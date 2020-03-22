US Treasury secretary says coronavirus relief plan calls for US$4 trillion

WASHINGTON (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - An emergency coronavirus relief package that the US government is negotiating for businesses hit hard by the pandemic calls for up to US$4 trillion (S$5.8 trillion) in aid, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday (March 22).

Under one component of the plan a "significant package working with the Federal Reserve will have up to US$4 trillion of liquidity that we can use to support the economy," Mnuchin told "Fox News Sunday".

Mr Mnuchin also said the Trump administration is nearing agreement with Congressional leaders from both parties on the massive aid programme aimed at supporting the US economy through the next 10 to 12 weeks.

"I hope this gets passed on Monday, because we need the money now," he said, adding that lawmakers were likely to wrap up talks on the package on Sunday, and vote Monday morning.

The plan would include aid to small businesses to help retain workers, direct cash payments to some Americans, enhanced unemployment insurance for those laid off because of the pandemic, a "significant new liquidity package in coordination with the Federal Reserve," and financial support for hospitals.

America is enduring its own fast-growing slice of the world upheaval that has seen businesses shut down en masse, workers laid off overnight, schools close and millions of people adjusting to life confined to their homes.

The package is designed to address the impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. The deadly contagion has sent markets plunging, eliminating gains in US stocks made during the first three years of US President Donald Trump's term, and brought much of the economy to a near standstill.

Mr Mnuchin said the administration will seek additional aid if the emergency persists.

"If this lasts longer, we'll come back again," he said.