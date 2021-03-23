US travel industry seeks government roadmap to reopen international borders this summer

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Major US airline and travel groups on Monday (March 22) urged the government to develop a plan to reopen international borders this summer, assuming Covid-19 vaccine and case counts continue to move towards positive trends.

In a letter sent to the White House Covid-19 recovery coordinator Jeffrey Zients, more than two dozen industry groups, including Airlines for America, the US Chamber of Commerce, and the US Travel Association said: "The time to plan for and chart a defined roadmap to reopen international travel is now."

The United States has banned most travel from Britain, Europe, Brazil, China and South Africa since the coronavirus pandemic started taking hold last year, devastating the airline and travel industry globally.

The US groups called for a risk-based, data-driven roadmap to safely lift those restrictions to be finalised before May 1 so that a plan is in place for international travel by the summer of 2021.

Travel within the US has picked up considerably over the past week as more Americans become vaccinated, though the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends against nonessential travel.

The United States has administered nearly 125 million doses of the vaccine but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday she is "very concerned" that a levelling off of Covid-19 cases after a period of decline could signal a risk of renewed outbreaks as the United States works to get more people vaccinated.

The aviation groups said the resumption of international travel should be at the top of the agenda of the next G-7 Meeting in June and called for quick bilateral negotiations to ease travel restrictions through corridors between countries.

The roadmap should maintain testing for international travelling to the United States, except for those who have been vaccinated, they said, adding the government should not require vaccines as a prerequisite to travel.

A sharp decline in international travel in 2020 caused a loss of US$146 billion (S$195.8 billion) to the US economy and the US Travel Association estimates that a total of a 1.1 million American jobs and US$262 billion in export spending will be lost by the end of this year if international travel and demand are not restored.