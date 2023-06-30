US top court’s ban on race-based university admissions to have far-reaching consequences

WASHINGTON - Colleges in the United States can no longer specifically consider applicants’ race as one of many factors in their admissions processes, after the Supreme Court banned such affirmative action programmes in a landmark ruling on Thursday.

The decision sets back liberals’ cause of boosting racial diversity on campuses, which has benefited Black, Latino and other minority students who tend to be under-represented in higher education.

The ruling is expected to result in more White and Asian students and fewer Black and Latino students admitted to elite schools, which are more likely to use affirmative action to diversify their student bodies.

The ruling will now force such colleges to rework their admissions criteria and come up with different ways to boost their numbers of underrepresented minority students.

The Supreme Court’s six conservative judges overruled their three liberal colleagues, in deciding that affirmative action programmes at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina were unconstitutional.

The decision overturned legal precedents dating back to the 1970s, including the court’s most recent finding in 2016 that considering race as one factor among many to achieve educational diversity was permissible.

“Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the colour of their skin. This Nation’s constitutional history does not tolerate that choice,” wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the opinion.

“Our country has never been colour-blind,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of the court’s three liberal judges, countered in her dissenting opinion. The decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress”, said Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The legal sparring underscored America’s deep divisions on how to right racial disparities, and highlighted partisan disagreements whether systemic discrimination was rooted in the nation’s institutions.

President Joe Biden said he strongly disagreed with the court’s decision, and Vice-President Kamala Harris said the ruling would “make it more difficult for students from underrepresented backgrounds to have access to opportunities”.

Republican presidential candidates like Florida Governor Ron deSantis celebrated it as an end to race-based “discrimination” and a step towards “colour-blind” admissions based purely on merit.

“People with extraordinary ability and everything else necessary for success, including future greatness for our country, are finally being rewarded,” said former president Donald Trump, the frontrunner among Republicans in the 2024 race.