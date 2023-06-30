US top court’s ban on race-based university admissions to have far-reaching consequences

WASHINGTON - Colleges in the United States can no longer specifically consider applicants’ race as one of many factors in their admissions processes, after the Supreme Court banned such affirmative action programmes in a landmark ruling on Thursday.
The decision sets back liberals’ cause of boosting racial diversity on campuses, which has benefited Black, Latino and other minority students who tend to be under-represented in higher education.
The ruling is expected to result in more White and Asian students and fewer Black and Latino students admitted to elite schools, which are more likely to use affirmative action to diversify their student bodies.
The ruling will now force such colleges to rework their admissions criteria and come up with different ways to boost their numbers of underrepresented minority students.
The Supreme Court’s six conservative judges overruled their three liberal colleagues, in deciding that affirmative action programmes at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina were unconstitutional.
The decision overturned legal precedents dating back to the 1970s, including the court’s most recent finding in 2016 that considering race as one factor among many to achieve educational diversity was permissible.
“Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the colour of their skin. This Nation’s constitutional history does not tolerate that choice,” wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the opinion.
“Our country has never been colour-blind,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of the court’s three liberal judges, countered in her dissenting opinion. The decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress”, said Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
The legal sparring underscored America’s deep divisions on how to right racial disparities, and highlighted partisan disagreements whether systemic discrimination was rooted in the nation’s institutions.
President Joe Biden said he strongly disagreed with the court’s decision, and Vice-President Kamala Harris said the ruling would “make it more difficult for students from underrepresented backgrounds to have access to opportunities”.
Republican presidential candidates like Florida Governor Ron deSantis celebrated it as an end to race-based “discrimination” and a step towards “colour-blind” admissions based purely on merit.
“People with extraordinary ability and everything else necessary for success, including future greatness for our country, are finally being rewarded,” said former president Donald Trump, the frontrunner among Republicans in the 2024 race.
While nine states had outlawed affirmative action in their public universities, the apex court’s decision now covers higher education institutions in the rest of the country, along with private colleges.
Liberals and progressives have already begun proposing alternatives to race-conscious admissions.
For instance, Mr Biden said that when choosing from among qualified applicants, colleges might take into account the “adversity” a student had to overcome.
This could include lack of financial means, where a student grew up and went to high school, or hardships like racial discrimination.
The Supreme Court’s ruling does not appear to prohibit this approach, with the opinion stating that schools can still consider “how race affected (the applicant’s) life, be it through discrimination, inspiration or otherwise”.
Some are also calling for an end to legacy admissions, the practice of universities giving preference to an applicant whose family member graduated from their institution. Such admissions disproportionately benefit White and wealthy applicants, say critics.
Thursday’s ruling may have consequences that reach far beyond universities, such as increasing the scrutiny of companies with corporate diversity programmes and other race-based employment practices.
For conservatives, the ruling also represents the achievement of another long sought-after legal goal, following the 2022 ruling that overturned a long-standing constitutional right to abortion. Both decisions came after years of legal challenges, and were made possible by the 6-3 conservative supermajority.
Republicans have long argued that affirmative action discriminates against White and Asian applicants by encouraging universities to prefer other minority students.
But Asian-Americans hold mixed views towards affirmative action, with about half viewing the practice positively and a fifth viewing it negatively, according to a Pew Research Center survey last month.
Views also vary along partisan lines, with about two-thirds of Asian Democrats saying affirmative action is good, compared with one-third of Asian Republicans who say the same.