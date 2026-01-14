US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is suspending all visa processing for visitors from 75 countries starting Jan 21, Fox News reported on Jan 14, citing a memo from the US State Department.

Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Thailand are among the affected countries, according to the report.

Representatives for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported memo, which Fox News said directs US embassies to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its procedures. No time frame was provided.

The reported pause comes amid the sweeping immigration crackdown pursued by Republican US President Donald Trump since taking office last January.

In November, Mr Trump had vowed to “permanently pause” migration from all “Third World Countries” following a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member. REUTERS