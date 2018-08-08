US finalises next China tariff list targeting US$16 billion in imports

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States will begin collecting tariffs on another US$16 billion (S$22 billion) in Chinese goods on Aug 23, the US Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday (Aug 7) as it published a final tariff list targeting 279 import product lines.

USTR said that only five product lines were deleted from a list initially proposed on June 15, but semiconductors, among the largest categories, remained on the list.

The latest list brings to about US$50 billion in goods that now face a 25 per cent tariff that US President Donald Trump has imposed on Chinese imports in an escalating trade war over China's intellectual property practices and industrial subsidy policies.

China has vowed to match Washington's tariff moves with duties on an equivalent worth of US products.

(This story is developing)