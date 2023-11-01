US to send 300 additional troops to Middle East: Pentagon

This month there have been 27 attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - The United States is sending an additional 300 troops to the Middle East with a focus on providing support in areas like explosive ordnance disposal and communications, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the troops would be going from the United States, but would not be in Israel.

“They are intended to support regional deterrence efforts and further bolster us force protection capabilities,” Ryder said.

He added that this month there have been 27 attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria. REUTERS

