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US to require testosterone testing for troops over 30

WASHINGTON - US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on July 15 that military personnel age 30 and older will undergo testing for testosterone deficiency as part of annual health screenings.

“It’s well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often naturally drop,” Hegseth said, in a video posted on X along with the text: “The High-T Department of War.”

“It’s not about artificial enhancement; it’s about restoring and optimising your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight,” he said.

It will be up to troops whether they receive treatment if it is recommended, Hegseth said, also noting that those who are under 30 may be tested if they choose to do so.

The Pentagon chief used the gender-neutral terms “warfighters” and “warriors” in his remarks and did not specify whether the testing requirement and treatment option is for women – whose testosterone levels also decline as they age – as well as men.

Asked to clarify, the Pentagon said: “We have nothing to provide beyond the secretary’s video at this time.” AFP