US plans to impose tariffs on Chinese chips in mid-2027

The United States will set new tariffs on chips from China from June 23, 2027.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration on Dec 23 said it would slap tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports starting in June, 2027 at a rate to be announced at least a month in advance.

The announcement comes following a year-long investigation into China’s chip imports into the United States, launched by the Biden administration and led by the US Trade Representative.

“China’s targeting of the semiconductor industry for dominance is unreasonable and burdens or restricts US commerce and thus is actionable,” the agency said in its release. REUTERS