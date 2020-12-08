US to impose new sanctions on Chinese officials over HK

WASHINGTON • The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, according to three sources, including a US official familiar with the matter.

The sanctions, which were set to be rolled out as early as yesterday, will target officials from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as President Donald Trump's administration keeps up pressure on Beijing in his final weeks in office.

Up to 14 people, including officials of China's Parliament, or National People's Congress, and members of the CCP, would likely be targeted by measures such as asset freezes and financial sanctions, two sources said.

The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said multiple individuals would be sanctioned.

A person familiar with the matter said the group would likely include officials from Hong Kong as well as the mainland. The sources did not provide names or positions of those being targeted for sanctions.

Two sources cautioned that an announcement could still be delayed until later in the week.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said yesterday, without elaborating, that Beijing would take countermeasures should the US continue down the "wrong path".

"If the reports are true, I believe you can imagine China's position," Ms Hua said. "We firmly oppose and strongly condemn US interference in China's internal affairs and sanctions on Chinese personnel under the pretext of Hong Kong. We have expressed our positions to the US side many times and made legitimate and necessary responses."

Ms Hua spoke hours after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the US-China Business Council that Washington and Beijing should "work together" to "achieve a smooth transition" of ties once President-elect Joe Biden takes over the reins of the US next month.

In October, the US State Department warned international financial institutions doing business with individuals deemed responsible for China's crackdown in the Asian financial hub that they could soon face tough sanctions.

Washington had already put sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the territory's current and former police chiefs and other top officials in August for what it said was their role in curtailing freedoms in a crackdown on the territory's pro-democracy movement.

Mrs Lam recently said she was collecting "piles of cash" at home as the measures barred her from basic banking services.

Mr Trump indicated to aides in July that he did not want to further escalate tensions with China and had ruled out additional sanctions on top officials at that time.

Before that, his team had created a list of officials that included Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng, a member of the CCP's powerful seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

An even more senior target would be National People's Congress chairman Li Zhanshu, the party's No. 3 official and Chinese President Xi Jinping's former chief of staff. The legislative body led by Mr Li has been directly responsible for China's most controversial measures on Hong Kong in recent months, including the resolution demanding lawmakers' loyalty to Beijing.

Hong Kong is expected to be one of Mr Biden's thorniest challenges with China, with relations between Washington and Beijing at the lowest point in decades over an array of disputes.

Mr Biden has promised to take a tougher line than Mr Trump on human rights in China and other countries, so his response to the crackdown in Hong Kong could be an early test of that resolve.

Hong Kong has continued to be rocked by political upheaval in recent weeks.

The pro-democracy lawmakers' departure from the legislature fuelled concern about Hong Kong's autonomy from Beijing in the wake of China-drafted national security legislation imposed on the former British colony in June.

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group - made up of Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the US - said last month that the move appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course.

White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said last month that the expulsion showed the "one country, two systems" formula, under which Hong Kong's autonomy had been promised after Britain handed the territory back to China in 1997, was now "merely a fig leaf" and promised further US action.

