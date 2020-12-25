US to impose Covid-19 screening requirement for flights from Britain

All airline passengers arriving from Britain must test negative in order to fly to the US.
All airline passengers arriving from Britain must test negative in order to fly to the US.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    14 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US government will require all airline passengers arriving from Britain to test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of departure starting from Monday (Dec 28) amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement late on Wednesday that all airline passengers arriving from Britain must test negative in order to fly to the United States.

The decision was a turnaround after the Trump administration told US airlines on Tuesday it was not planning to require any testing for arriving UK passengers.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 