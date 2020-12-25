US to impose Covid-19 screening requirement for flights from Britain

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US government will require all airline passengers arriving from Britain to test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of departure starting from Monday (Dec 28) amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement late on Wednesday that all airline passengers arriving from Britain must test negative in order to fly to the United States.

The decision was a turnaround after the Trump administration told US airlines on Tuesday it was not planning to require any testing for arriving UK passengers.