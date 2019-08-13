US to delay China tariffs on some products including laptops, mobile phones from Sept 1 to Dec 15

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) - The United States is delaying until Dec 15 imposition of new 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese electronics, including laptops and cell phones, but going ahead with new duties starting Sept 1 on US$300 billion (S$415 billion) in Chinese goods, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Tuesday (Aug 13).

The USTR’s action was published just minutes after China’s Ministry of Commerce said Vice-Premier Liu He conducted a phone call with US trade officials.

A USTR official also told AFP that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke with Chinese trade officials early on Tuesday and has another call planned in two weeks.

Other products whose tariffs will be delayed until Dec 15 include “computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing,” the USTR said in a statement.

A separate group of products will also be exempt altogether, “based on health, safety, national security and other factors”, it added.

Technology investors welcomed news of the exemptions, pushing an index of chip stocks up 2.8 per cent, while shares of Apple surged more than 5 per cent.

President Donald Trump said on Aug 1 that he would impose a 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese goods, blaming China for not following through on promises to buy more American agricultural products.

He also personally criticised Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to do more to stem sales of the synthetic opioid fentanyl amid an opioid overdosing crisis in the United States.

The USTR Office will publish additional details and lists of the specific product types impacted by the announcement. The office plans to conduct an exclusion process for products subject to the additional tariff.

Trump said on Tuesday that Beijing still has not lived up to its commitment to buy US agricultural goods.

“As usual, China said they were going to be buying ‘big’ from our great American Farmers. So far they have not done what they said. Maybe this will be different!” Trump tweeted.

His statement came just after the trade officials held the telephone conversation as the economic superpowers grapple with an escalating trade war.