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US to continue Iran strikes, pause applies only to energy sites, Semafor reports

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A view of a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 23, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A view of a residential building damaged by a strike, in Tehran, Iran, on March 23.

PHOTO: WANA VIA REUTERS

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WASHINGTON – The United States will continue its strikes on Iran, with the pause applying only to attacks on Tehran’s energy sites, Semafor reported on March 23, citing a US official, during what US President Donald Trump has described as “productive” talks with unidentified Iranian officials.

Earlier on March 23, Mr Trump had postponed for five days a plan to hit Iran’s energy grid. Iran later denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the United States.

“The stop on attacks for five days is only on their energy sites,” a US official told Semafor.

“It is not on the military sites and the navy, and the ballistic missiles, and the defence industrial base. The initial initiatives of (Operation) Epic Fury will continue,” he told the news agency.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House, the US State Department and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular hours.

The Semafor report also added that Israel was not party to Washington’s talks with Tehran. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.