WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States will allow private American investment to help North Korea build an energy grid and develop infrastructure if the isolated country destroys its nuclear programme, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday (May 13).

Mr Pompeo made the comments amid a flurry of diplomacy which has fostered a dramatic detente between the two countries, whose leaders are due to meet in Singapore on June 12 in a historic summit.

This story is developing.