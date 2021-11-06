US testing lab finds cancer-causing benzene in underarm sprays

NEW HAVEN (Connecticut) • Antiperspirant and deodorant body sprays have been found to contain elevated levels of the carcinogen benzene and should be recalled, an independent testing lab said in a petition filed with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) late on Wednesday.

The sprays are the latest in a string of aerosol products, including sunscreens and antifungals, that have been found to contain the cancer-causing chemical.

Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson recalled certain aerosol sunscreen sprays under the brands Neutrogena and Aveeno. Beiersdorf recalled some Coppertone sunscreen sprays in September.

Last month, Bayer pulled certain Lotrimin and Tinactin sprays used for athlete's foot and jock itch after tests showed that some samples contained benzene.

The efforts to get the contaminated products off shelves came after Valisure, an independent testing lab in New Haven, Connecticut, alerted the FDA to its findings of benzene in suncare products in May.

Valisure followed up in recent months by testing 108 batches of antiperspirant and deodorant sprays from 30 brands and detected benzene in 59 batches at levels as much as triple the amount it found in sunscreens and detailed in the petition to the FDA.

Antiperspirant sprays from Procter & Gamble brands Old Spice and Secret contained the highest levels of benzene. An antiperspirant spray from Walmart's Equate brand and one from Unilever's Suave were also high on the list.

Most of the sprays that Valisure found to contain benzene were meant only for underarms, though the lab did find some benzene in a Victoria's Secret spray deodorant meant to be used all over the body and a Summer's Eve spray from Prestige Consumer Healthcare meant for the vaginal area.

The companies and the FDA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Valisure found that products that contained butane were most likely to have elevated benzene levels. Those that used alcohol as a propellant instead were least likely to be contaminated with the carcinogen.

Mr David Light, chief executive of Valisure, said he was concerned that the contamination may be coming from the raw materials companies use as propellants, such as butane and propane, which are petroleum distillates produced by refining crude oil.

"Butane is lighter fluid," Mr Light said. "Propane is the same thing you use to light your grill. These gases come out of the ground, as benzene does. Benzene is a known contaminant of these products. It seems likely these propellants are the source."

BLOOMBERG