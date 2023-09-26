US tech firms roll back misinformation curbs ahead of 2024 polls

WASHINGTON - As a global election season widely expected to be mired in misinformation and falsehoods fast approaches, the big US-based tech platforms are walking back policies meant to curb them, stoking alarm.

Whether it is YouTube scrapping a key misinformation policy or Facebook altering fact checking controls, the social media giants are demonstrating a certain lassitude with being the sheriffs of the Internet Wild West.

The changes have come in a climate of layoffs, cost-cutting measures and pressure from right-wing groups that accuse the likes of Facebook-parent Meta or YouTube owner Google of suppressing free speech.

This has spurred tech companies to loosen content moderation policies, downsize trust and safety teams and, in the case of Mr Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter), restore accounts known for pushing bogus conspiracies.

Those moves, researchers say, have eroded their ability to tackle what is expected to be a deluge of misinformation during more than 50 major elections around the world next year, not only in the United States, but also in India, Africa and the European Union.

“Social media companies aren’t ready for the 2024 election tsunami,” the watchdog Global Coalition for Tech Justice said in a report this month.

“While they continue to count their profits, our democracies are left vulnerable to violent coup attempts, venomous hate speech, and election interference.”

In June, YouTube said it will stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 US presidential election was plagued by “fraud, errors or glitches,” a move sharply criticised by misinformation researchers.

YouTube justified its action, saying that removing this content could have the “unintended effect of curtailing political speech.”

Twitter, now known as X, said in November it would no longer enforce its Covid-19 misinformation policy.

Since billionaire Mr Musk’s turbulent acquisition of the platform last year, it has restored thousands of accounts that were once suspended for violations including spreading misinformation and introduced a paid verification system that researchers say has served to boost conspiracy theorists.

Last month, the platform said it would now allow paid political advertising from US candidates, reversing a previous ban and sparking concerns over misinformation and hate speech in next year’s election.

“Musk’s control over Twitter has helped usher in a new era of recklessness by large tech platforms,” Ms Nora Benavidez, from the non-partisan group Free Press, told AFP.

“We’re observing a significant rollback in concrete measures companies once had in place.”