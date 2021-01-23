US talk show legend Larry King dies at age 87

WASHINGTON - US talk show host Larry King, who had been hospitalised with Covid-19, has died at age 87.

The former CNN interviewer passed away on Saturday morning (Jan 23) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles where he had been warded, according to an official statement posted to his Twitter account.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King," said the statement.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

"Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.

"Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, uncomplicated questions.

"He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief...

"Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family.

The statement added that funeral services and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family have asked for privacy in grieving.

Broadcasting legend and longtime CNN host Larry King has passed away. He will be missed by so many CNN employees past and present. #RIPLarryKing https://t.co/Ruu8hEOLdu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview.



His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace.https://t.co/XTgeMqjmcg — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 23, 2021

Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 23, 2021

This story is developing.