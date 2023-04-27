US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

US TV talk show host Jerry Springer died at his home in the Chicago area. PHOTO: THE JERRY SPRINGER SHOW/FACEBOOK
WASHINGTON - Longtime US talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, US media reported on Thursday.

Springer died peacefully at his home in Chicago after “a brief illness”, TMZ cited a family spokesman as saying.

Tributes poured in as quickly as the news of his passing broke, with fans taking to Twitter to pay tribute to him.

Springer’s programme, The Jerry Springer Show, became a symbol of low brow television with its on-air fights, swearing and infidelity revelations.

It became an international hit that ran for 27 years, reaching its peak viewership in the 1990s.

No matter what sort of drama had taken place in front of a studio audience and viewers tuning in at home, Springer ended each segment with a signature signoff: “Take care of yourself, and each other.” AFP, NYTIMES

