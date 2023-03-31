US, Taiwan are ‘closer than ever,’ President Tsai says in New York

NEW YORK/TAIPEI - The US and Taiwan are closer than ever, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen told supporters during a stopover in New York that so far, according to Taipei, has not triggered unusual military actions by China.

Ms Tsai arrived in New York on Wednesday on her way to Central America, and on her way back to Taipei next week will stop in Los Angeles where she is expected to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, an interaction China has warned could lead to a “serious confrontation” in US-China relations.

The visit comes at a time when US relations with China are at what some analysts see as their worst level since Washington normalised ties with Beijing in 1979 and switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei.

Beijing says Taiwan belongs to “one China” and, as a Chinese province, has no right to state-to-state ties. Taiwan disputes this.

On what is her first US stopover since 2019, Ms Tsai touted Taiwan’s economic, security and diplomatic achievements in a closed-door speech on Wednesday night to overseas Taiwanese in New York, her office said in a statement on Thursday, calling the island a “beacon of democracy in Asia.”

“In particular, the relationship between Taiwan and the United States is closer than ever,” she said, noting “significant progress” in economic and security cooperation.

Ms Tsai said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - the world’s largest contract chipmaker - establishing a factory in Phoenix, Arizona, demonstrated the island’s technological strength.

Though Taiwan faced “enormous challenges,” it would not be isolated, Ms Tsai said.

She also thanked the US government for implementing security agreements with Taiwan, including nine announced arms sales by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Ms Laura Rosenberger, chair at the Washington headquarters of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), a US government-run, non-profit organisation that carries out unofficial relations with Taiwan, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also attended the event, according to Ms Tsai’s office.

Ms Tsai was due to speak at a Hudson Institute think-tank event on Thursday, according to sources, but Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the US has said all of her engagements in New York are closed to the press and public.

No Chinese military action

Taiwan’s defence ministry, in its daily update on China’s military activities, said that from Wednesday to Thursday morning it had not spotted any Chinese aircraft entering Taiwan’s air defence zone or crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial barrier.

China’s air force flies almost daily into the air defence zone, or across the median line, in which Taiwan calls “grey zone” warfare designed to test and wear out its forces.