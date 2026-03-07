US suspects China in breach of FBI surveillance network, WSJ reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hackers targeted an unclassified system that contains information about and related to the communications of people under FBI investigation.

US investigators believe hackers affiliated with the Chinese government are responsible for a cyberintrusion on an internal Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) computer network that holds information related to some domestic surveillance orders, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 6 .

The scope and severity of the intrusion are not known, and the investigation is in its early stages, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The FBI declined to comment. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.