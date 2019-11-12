US Supreme Court will not shield gun maker from Sandy Hook lawsuit

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Supreme Court on Tuesday (Nov 12) dealt a blow to the firearms industry, rejecting Remington Arms bid to escape a lawsuit by families of victims aiming to hold the gun maker liable for its marketing of the assault-style rifle used in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre that killed 20 children and six adults.

The justices turned away Remington's appeal of a ruling by Connecticut's top court to let the lawsuit proceed despite a federal law that broadly shields firearms manufacturers from liability when their weapons are used in crimes. The lawsuit will move forward at a time of high passions in the United States over the issue of gun control.