US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies

WASHINGTON - The US Supreme Court on Jan 5 let Idaho enforce its near-total abortion ban in medical emergency situations while also agreeing to hear the fight between state officials and President Joe Biden’s administration over the legality of the Republican-backed measure.

The justices granted a request by Idaho officials to temporarily lift a federal judge’s ruling that blocked the state’s abortion measure after concluding it must yield to a federal law that ensures that patients can receive emergency “stabilising care.”

The case tees up another showdown over abortion access, coming after the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, in June 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide. Arguments in the Idaho case are expected in April 2024, with a ruling by the end of June in the same year.

President Biden said the Supreme Court order to let Idaho enforce its strict abortion ban “denies women critical emergency abortion care required by federal law.”

“These bans are also forcing doctors to leave Idaho and other states because of laws that interfere with their ability to care for their patients,” President Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

The justices in the coming months also are scheduled to hear another major case on reproductive rights involving the Biden administration’s bid to preserve broad access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

Idaho officials in November 2023 urged the justices to pause US District Judge B. Lynn Winmill’s August 2022 preliminary injunction issued after he concluded that the abortion measure conflicted with a 1986 US law called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires hospitals to “stabilise” patients with emergency medical conditions.

Idaho’s Republican attorney general and top Republican state lawmakers in court papers told the Supreme Court that Judge Winmill’s ruling had permitted “an ongoing violation of both Idaho’s sovereignty and its traditional police power over medical practice.”

Idaho was among the Republican-led states where new abortion restrictions were introduced or took effect after the Supreme Court’s Roe reversal.

In Idaho, a so-called ‘trigger’ law banning abortion that was passed by the Republican-led state legislature and signed by a Republican governor in 2020 automatically took effect upon Roe being overturned. Idaho’s law, known as the Defense of Life Act, bans all abortions except in instances in which an abortion is found to be necessary to prevent the mother’s death.

Following Roe’s demise, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under President Biden’s direction issued federal guidance stating that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act takes precedence over state abortion bans.