US Supreme Court skeptical of 'Trump Too Small' trademark

WASHINGTON - US Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared skeptical that a California lawyer can own a federal trademark covering the phrase “Trump Too Small” over the objections of the US Patent and Trademark Office in a legal fight over the interplay between trademarks and constitutional free-speech rights.

The justices heard arguments in the agency’s appeal of a lower court’s decision that reversed its denial of attorney Steve Elster’s trademark application for “Trump Too Small” - an irreverent criticism of former President Donald Trump - to use on T-shirts.

Some of the justices signaled doubt that Elster’s denial violated his right to free speech as protected by the US Constitution’s First Amendment, as he has claimed.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts told Elster’s attorney Jonathan Taylor that a win for his client could cause problems for freedom of expression by others.

“Presumably there will be a race to trademark ‘Trump Too This, Trump Too That,’ whatever. And then, particularly in an area of political expression, that really cuts off a lot of expression that other people might regard as an important infringement on their First Amendment rights,” Roberts said.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor added, “The question is, is this an infringement on speech? And the answer is no.”

Elster applied for the trademark in 2018, invoking an exchange between Trump and US Senator Marco Rubio during a debate among candidates for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. Trump earlier had insulted Rubio as “Little Marco.” Rubio retorted that Trump had disproportionately small hands.

“Look at those hands. Are they small hands?“ Trump asked at the debate. “If they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you, there’s no problem. I guarantee it.”

Elster said that “Trump Too Small” expressed his opinion about “the smallness of Donald Trump’s overall approach to governing.” Trump was president when the application was made.

Trump, now the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 US election, is not personally involved in the case and has not commented on it.

The trademark office rejected Elster’s application based on a 1946 federal law that bans the use of a person’s name in a trademark without that individual’s permission. But a federal appeals court sided with Elster, finding that the government’s interest in protecting the privacy and publicity rights of public figures did not supersede Elster’s right under the First Amendment to criticize them.

Elster’s application remains on hold at the agency pending the Supreme Court’s ruling, expected by the end of June.