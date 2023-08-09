US Supreme Court reinstates Biden's 'ghost gun' restrictions, for now

WASHINGTON - The US Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a request by President Joe Biden’s administration to reinstate - at least for now - a federal regulation aimed at reining in privately made firearms called “ghost guns” that are difficult for law enforcement to trace.

The justices put on hold a July 5 decision by US District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas that had blocked the 2022 rule nationwide pending the administration’s appeal.

The decision was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts and fellow conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the court’s three liberal justices to grant the administration’s request.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh dissented from the decision.

Judge O’Connor found that the administration exceeded its authority under a 1968 federal law called the Gun Control Act in implementing the rule relating to ghost guns, firearms that are privately assembled and lack the usual serial numbers required by the federal government.

The rule, issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to target the rapid proliferation of the home-made weapons, bans “buy build shoot” kits that individuals can get online or at a store without a background check. The kits can be quickly assembled into a working firearm.

The rule clarified that ghost guns qualify as “firearms” under the Gun Control Act, expanding the definition of a firearm to include parts and kits that may be readily turned into a gun. It required serial numbers and that manufacturers and sellers be licensed. Sellers under the rule also must run background checks on purchasers prior to a sale.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday found that 70 per cent of Americans support requirements that ghost guns have serial numbers and be produced only by licensed manufacturers. The idea had bipartisan support among respondents, with 80 per cent of Democrats and 61 per cent of Republicans in favour.

There were about 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported in 2021 to the ATF as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations - a tenfold increase from 2016, according to White House statistics.

Mr Biden’s administration on July 27 asked the justices to halt Judge O’Connor’s ruling that invalidated a Justice Department restriction on the sale of ghost gun kits while it appeals to the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Justice Alito, who handles emergency matters arising from a group of states including Texas, the next day temporarily blocked Judge O’Connor’s decision to give the justices time to decide how to proceed.

The administration said that allowing Judge O’Connor’s ruling to stand would enable an “irreversible flow of large numbers of untraceable ghost guns into our nation’s communities.”