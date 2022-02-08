US Supreme Court lets Alabama use electoral map faulted for racial bias

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States Supreme Court on Monday (Feb 7) let Alabama use a Republican-backed map of the state's US congressional districts that a lower court found likely discriminates against black voters, handing an important victory to Republicans as they seek to regain control of Congress in the Nov 8 elections.

In a 5-4 decision, the court granted an emergency request by Alabama's Republican Secretary of State John Merrill and two Republican legislators to put on hold the lower court's injunctions ordering the state's Republican-led legislature to redraw the map.

Five of the six conservative justices were in the majority, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent. The court also said it would take up and decide the Alabama dispute on the merits, with arguments expected in the fall and a decision due by June 2023.

The state legislature previously approved the map delineating the borders of Alabama's seven US House of Representatives districts.

A panel of three federal judges on Jan 24 ruled that the map unlawfully deprived black voters of an additional House district in which they could be a majority or close to it, likely violating the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that prohibited racial discrimination in voting.

Democrats control the House by a slim margin, making every seat vital in the Republican attempt to win back a majority.

The Alabama dispute reflects an ongoing issue of contention between Democrats and Republicans in a broader fight over voting rights.

Democrats have accused Republicans in various states of exploiting their majorities in state legislatures to craft electoral maps that diminish the clout of black and other racial minority voters while maximising the power of White voters.

Alabama's legislature adopted the latest map of the state's seven House districts last November. Several lawsuits were filed challenging the map, including by a group of black voters and another group of voters who sued alongside the Alabama NAACP civil rights group.

In a written opinion, conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the lower court blocked Alabama's map too close to the 2022 election, contravening Supreme Court precedent.

"Late judicial tinkering with election laws can lead to disruption and to unanticipated and unfair consequences for candidates, political parties and voters, among others," Justice Kavanaugh wrote.

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan called the decision "badly wrong" and, referring to the Voting Rights Act, said the high court's action "forces black Alabamians to suffer what under that law is clear vote dilution".

Her dissent was joined by fellow liberal Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.

"Alabama is not entitled to keep violating black Alabamians' voting rights just because the court's order came down in the first month of an election year," Justice Kagan added.