US Supreme Court leaves pandemic-era border restrictions in place, takes up case

WASHINGTON - The US Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place for now a pandemic-era order allowing US officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the US-Mexico border in order to consider whether 19 states could challenge the policy’s end.

The court on a 5-4 vote granted a request by a group of Republican state attorneys general to put on hold a judge’s decision invalidating the emergency public health order known as Title 42 while it considered whether they could intervene to challenge the ruling.

The states had argued lifting the policy could lead to an increase in already-record border crossings. The court said it would hear arguments over the policy in its February session. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

“It breaks my heart that we have to keep waiting,” Mr Miguel Colmenares, a Venezuelan migrant in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, said on hearing about the court’s decision.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, I haven’t got any money and my family’s waiting for me,” the 27-year-old said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration would respect the ruling, but added that Title 42 should not remain in place indefinitely.

“To truly fix our broken immigration system, we need Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform measures,” she said.

Chief US Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority, on Dec 19 issued a temporary administrative stay maintaining Title 42 while the court considered whether to keep the policy in place for longer. The policy had prior to his order been set to expire on Dec 21.

Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch joined with the court’s three liberal members - Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson - in dissenting from Tuesday’s order, which Gorsuch called “unwise.”

He questioned why the court was rushing to hear a dispute related to “emergency decrees that have outlived their shelf life”, and said the only plausible reason was because the states contended Title 42 would help mitigate against an “immigration crisis”.

“But the current border crisis is not a Covid crisis,” Gorsuch wrote in an op-ed joined by Jackson. “And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency.”

Title 42 was first implemented in March 2020 under Republican former President Donald Trump at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, kept the restrictions in place for more than a year after taking office in 2021 despite promising to shift away from Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

US Border Patrol agents apprehended a record 2.2 million migrants at the southwest border in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended Sept 30. Close to half of those arrested were rapidly expelled under Title 42.