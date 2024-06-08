US Supreme Court justices disclose Bali hotel stay, Beyonce tickets, book deals

WASHINGTON - US Supreme Court justices reported receiving gifts including a stay in a Bali hotel and tickets to a Beyonce concert, as well as nearly US$1.6 million (S$2.1 million) in book advances and royalties, in annual financial disclosure forms for 2023 released on June 7.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, who has come under criticism for failing to disclose gifts from businessman and Republican donor Harlan Crow, revised his 2019 form to acknowledge he accepted “food and lodging” at a Bali hotel and at a California club.

Liberal Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson said she received four concert tickets from music superstar Beyonce Knowles-Carter valued at US$3,711.84.

And conservative Justice Samuel Alito, under fire for reports that flags associated with Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, got a 90-day extension on his filing.

The filings showed the justices’ outside income, gifts and investment transactions in 2023. They are closely watched as the justices have faced increasing scrutiny over ethics following revelations that some of them failed to report luxury trips, including on private jets, and real estate transactions.

Justice Thomas reported no trips in 2023 after disclosing trips to Dallas, Texas and New York’s Adirondack Mountains in 2022. He cited security concerns after a leak of the court’s 2022 decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion to justify the need to travel privately.

The disclosures showed the lucrative nature of book publishing for members of the nation’s highest judicial body. The advance for Justice Jackson’s memoir Lovely One, set for release in September, was reported as US$893,750.

In addition to the Beyonce tickets, Justice Jackson said she received artwork for her chambers worth US$12,500.

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh listed book “royalty income” from Javelin Group and Regnery Publishing for US$340,000. News website Axios reported on June 6 that he is writing a memoir, expected to be published in 2025 or 2026.