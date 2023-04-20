US Supreme Court extends block on abortion pill curbs until Friday

WASHINGTON - United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday extended by two days a temporary block on limits set by lower courts on access to the abortion pill mifepristone in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to the drug’s federal regulatory approval.

The decision to keep the matter on hold gives the justices a bit more time to consider requests by President Joe Biden’s administration and the pill’s manufacturer Danco Laboratories to block an April 7 preliminary injunction issued by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas that would greatly limit the availability of mifepristone while the litigation proceeds.

Justice Alito’s order extended the pause on the dispute until Friday at 11.59pm local time. He had previously halted the lower court rulings until the end of Wednesday.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

The administration is seeking to defend mifepristone in the face of mounting abortion bans and restrictions enacted by Republican-led states since the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that had legalised the procedure nationwide.

Justice Alito authored that ruling.

The White House is prepared for a long legal fight on the issue, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“We’re clearly keeping a close eye on this. ... We are prepared for any outcome the Supreme Court may issue,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US agency that signs off on the safety of food products, drugs and medical devices, approved mifepristone in 2000. The current case could undercut federal regulatory authority over drug safety.

“We will continue to stand with FDA’s evidence-based approval of mifepristone,” Ms Jean-Pierre added. “... And we will continue to support FDA’s independent expert authority to review, approve and regulate a wide range of prescription drugs.”

Mifepristone is used in combination with another drug called misoprostol to perform medication abortions, which account for more than half of all US abortions.

The administration and Danco told the justices in their filings that mifepristone might not be available for months if the restrictions were allowed to take effect.

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals on April 12 declined to block the curbs ordered by Judge Kacsmaryk.

The 5th Circuit did halt a part of Judge Kacsmaryk’s order that would have suspended the FDA approval of the drug and effectively pull it off the market.