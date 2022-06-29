US Supreme Court expands state power over Native American tribes in win for Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Supreme Court on Wednesday (June 29) widened the power of states over Native American tribes and undercut its own 2020 ruling that had expanded Native American tribal authority in Oklahoma, handing a victory to Republican officials in that state.

In a 5-4 decision authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court ruled in favour of Oklahoma in its bid to prosecute Victor Castro-Huerta, a non-Native American convicted of child neglect in a crime committed against a Native American child - his five-year-old stepdaughter - on the Cherokee Nation reservation.

The change of course only two years after the previous ruling in a case called McGirt versus Oklahoma was made possible by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett's 2000 appointment by Republican former president Donald Trump to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, as he did in 2020, joined the court's liberal bloc in favour of Native American interests, but its expanded conservative majority meant that this time he was in the minority.

"To be clear, the court today holds that Indian country within a state's territory is part of a state, not separate from a state," Kavanaugh wrote.

Kavanaugh added that "under the Constitution and this court's precedents, the default is that states may exercise criminal jurisdiction within their territory."

In the McGirt decision, the Supreme Court had recognised about half of Oklahoma - much of the eastern part of the state - as Native American reservation land beyond the jurisdiction of state authorities.

That ruling, criticised by Governor Kevin Stitt and other Republicans, meant that many crimes on the land in question involving Native Americans would need to be prosecuted in tribal or federal courts.

Wednesday's ruling affects Oklahoma and could be extended to other states. About 20 states where tribal reservations are located could seek new authority to exert criminal jurisdiction over crimes committed by non-Native Americans against native Americans on Native American land.

That includes western states with large Native American populations including Arizona and New Mexico. Until now, states generally lacked jurisdiction over such crimes, which were prosecuted by the federal government.

'Grim result'

Writing in dissent, Gorsuch called Wednesday's ruling a "grim result for different tribes in different states," but said its impact could still be limited by individual treaties and laws passed by Congress.

"One can only hope the political branches and future courts will do their duty to honor this nation's promises even as we have failed today to do our own," Gorsuch added.