Straitstimes.com header logo

US Supreme Court does not issue ruling on Trump’s tariffs

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The US Supreme Court does not announce in advance which rulings will be released on a given date.

The US Supreme Court does not announce in advance which rulings will be released on a given date.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:
  • The US Supreme Court deferred ruling on Trump's global tariffs, a key test of presidential power, despite arguments heard on Nov 5.
  • Trump's administration is appealing lower court rulings that claim he exceeded his authority by invoking a 1977 law.
  • The Supreme Court's decision will significantly impact the global economy; justices have shown doubt about the tariffs' legality.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - The US Supreme Court issued three decisions on Jan 14 but did not decide the closely watched dispute over the legality of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs. 

The court did not announce the next date when it will issue rulings.

It does not announce in advance which rulings will be released on a given date.

The

challenge to Mr Trump’s tariffs

marks a major test of presidential powers as well as of the court’s willingness to check some of the Republican president’s far-reaching assertions of authority since he returned to office in January 2025.

The outcome will

impact the global economy.

 

During arguments in the case on Nov 5, conservative and liberal justices

appeared to cast doubt

on the legality of the tariffs, which Mr Trump imposed by invoking a 1977 law meant for use during national emergencies.

Mr Trump’s administration is appealing rulings by lower courts that he overstepped his authority. REUTERS

More on this topic
Tariffs are here to stay even if US Supreme Court rules against Trump
Why 2026 is poised to be another rocky year for global trade
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.