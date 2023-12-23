US Supreme Court declines to fast-track Trump 'absolute immunity' case

WASHINGTON - The US Supreme Court declined on Friday to immediately hear former president Donald Trump’s claim that he is immune from prosecution, potentially delaying his 2020 election interference trial.

Special Counsel Jack Smith had asked the nation’s highest court to take up the immunity case on an expedited basis, bypassing the federal court of appeals.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices nominated by Mr Trump, denied the request in a one-line order that did not provide any reason for the decision.

The 77-year-old Mr Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is currently scheduled to go on trial on March 4, 2024, on charges of conspiring to overturn the November 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly sought to delay the trial until after next year’s election, including with the claim that a former president enjoys “absolute immunity” and cannot be prosecuted for actions he took while in the White House.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is to preside over Mr Trump’s March trial, rejected the immunity claim on December 1, saying a former president does not have a “lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ pass”.

“Defendant’s four-year service as Commander in Chief did not bestow on him the divine right of kings to evade the criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens,” she added.

Mr Trump’s lawyers appealed Judge Chutkan’s decision to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and Mr Smith, the special counsel, asked the Supreme Court to step in and hear the case itself.

“This case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office,” Mr Smith said in a filing to the Supreme Court.

“It is of paramount public importance that respondent’s claims of immunity be resolved as expeditiously as possible – and, if respondent is not immune, that he receive a fair and speedy trial on these charges,” he said.

With the Supreme Court’s rejection of Mr Smith’s request, the appeals court will now first hear the immunity case.

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said this could make it difficult to maintain the March trial date.

Prof Tobias noted the Supreme Court had agreed to “fast-track” appeals in 19 cases over the past four years and it was unclear why the justices had declined to do so here.

Mr Trump welcomed the Supreme Court’s move and said he was looking forward to presenting his arguments before the appeals court.