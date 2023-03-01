US Supreme Court conservatives question Biden student debt relief

WASHINGTON - Conservative US Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signalled scepticism over the legality of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel US$430 billion (S$480 billion) in student debt for about 40 million borrowers, with the fate of his policy that fulfilled a campaign promise hanging in the balance.

The nine justices heard arguments in appeals by Biden’s administration of two lower court rulings blocking the policy that he unveiled last August in legal challenges by six conservative-leaning states and two individual student loan borrowers opposed to the plan’s eligibility requirements.

Under the plan, the US government would forgive up to US$10,000 in federal student debt for Americans making under US$125,000 who took out loans to pay for college and other post-secondary education and US$20,000 for recipients of Pell grants awarded to students from lower-income families.

US Solicitor-General Elizabeth Prelogar, arguing on behalf of Biden’s administration, faced sceptical questions from conservative justices including John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh about the legal underpinning of the policy and its fairness.

Justice Roberts, the chief justice, questioned whether the scale of the relief could be considered a mere modification of an existing student loan programme, as allowed under the law the administration cited as authorising it.

“We’re talking about half a trillion dollars and 43 million Americans. How does that fit under the normal understanding of ‘modify’?“ Justice Roberts asked.

The policy, intended to ease the financial burden on debt-saddled borrowers, faced scrutiny by the court under the so-called major questions doctrine. Its 6-3 conservative majority has employed this muscular judicial approach to invalidate major Biden policies deemed lacking clear congressional authorisation.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor also noted the high-dollar amount at issue.

“How do you deal with that?“ Justice Sotomayor asked Ms Prelogar. “That seems to favour the argument that this is a major question.”

Questioned by Justice Alito about whether a member of Congress would consider this policy a major question, Ms Prelogar said, “Of course, we acknowledge that this is an economically significant action. But I think that can’t possibly be the sole measure for triggering application of the major questions doctrine.”

Ms Prelogar said that “national policies these days frequently do involve more substantial costs or trigger political controversy.” Ms Prelogar added that Mr Biden’s plan “is not an assertion of regulatory authority at all. This is the administration of a benefits programme.”

A 2003 federal law called the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, or Heroes Act, authorises the US education secretary to “waive or modify” student financial assistance during war or national emergencies.”

Many borrowers experienced financial strain during the Covid-19 pandemic, a declared public health emergency. Beginning in 2020, the administrations of president Donald Trump, a Republican, and Mr Biden, a Democrat, paused federal student loan payments and halted interest from accruing, relying upon the Heroes Act.

The programme fulfilled Mr Biden’s 2020 campaign promise to cancel a portion of US$1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt.

Republicans called it an overreach of his authority.

The states that challenged it were Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina. The individual borrowers were Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor.