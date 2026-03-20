US sues Harvard over treatment of Jewish and Israeli students, seeks billions of dollars

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The US Department of Justice said Harvard has intentionally refused to enforce its campus rules when victims are Jews or Israelis.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump’s administration escalated its attacks on Harvard University on March 20, as it sued the Ivy League school to recover billions of dollars for allegedly failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students.

Harvard has been a central focus of the president’s campaign to force changes at major US universities, which Mr Trump has derided for alleged antisemitic and “radical left” ideologies, by threatening to withhold or take back federal funding.

In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, the US Department of Justice said Harvard remains deliberately indifferent to hostility on its campus and has intentionally refused to enforce its campus rules when victims are Jews or Israelis.

“This sent the clear message to Harvard’s Jewish and Israeli community that the indifference was not an accident; they were being intentionally excluded and effectively denied equal access to educational opportunities,” the complaint said.

Harvard had no immediate comment. It previously announced steps to address antisemitism on campus, including updating disciplinary processes and expanding training.

The March 20 lawsuit came less than two months after Mr Trump said his administration was seeking US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion) from Harvard to settle probes into school policies, after a published report said Mr Trump had dropped his demand for a US$200 million payment.

It also follows a Feb 13 lawsuit where the government accused Harvard of failing to comply with a federal investigation, and sought documents to determine whether the university illegally considered race in its admissions process.

Harvard and several other schools have been accused by the White House of turning a blind eye to antisemitism on campus since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023.

Columbia University settled in July by agreeing to a US$200 million penalty. The following month, the White House demanded US$1 billion from the University of California, Los Angeles to resolve similar claims.

One battle after another

According to the March 20 lawsuit, Harvard’s indifference to Jews and Israelis violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans discrimination based on race, color and national origin in any programme receiving federal funding.

It’s unclear how much the administration is seeking. The complaint said Harvard is set to receive more than US$2.6 billion of taxpayer money from the US Department of Health and Human Services alone.

In 2025, the administration canceled hundreds of research grants to Harvard researchers because the school allegedly failed to stop harassment of Jewish students on campus.

Harvard has sued the administration over some actions, leading US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston in September to rule that it had unlawfully terminated more than US$2 billion of research grants.

Burroughs has also blocked the administration’s effort to bar international students from attending classes. The administration is appealing both decisions. REUTERS