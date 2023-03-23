US student shoots two school staff, before fleeing

LOS ANGELES - A student who shot two school staff and then fled was being pursued by police in Colorado on Wednesday, in the latest instance of gun violence to rock US education.

The teenager, who has not been named, was being patted down as part of a search for weapons when he produced a handgun and began shooting, police said in the western US state said.

“At approximately 9.50am this morning, a call was aired of a shooting here at East High School,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

“Officers and medical professionals... arrived on scene very quickly and discovered two adult males that had suffered gunshot wounds.”

The men, school administrators, were rushed to hospital, where one was in a critical condition.

Chief Thomas said the suspect had been subject to an agreement under which he would be searched for weapons every day when arriving at school.

These arrangements, he said, are typically begun because of concerns over past behaviour.

Mr Michael Hancock, mayor of Denver, said authorities considered the suspect “armed and dangerous.”

“We know now he’s an African American juvenile, he wears an Afro, with a hoodie on that had an astronaut on it,” he told reporters.

“We ask you to be careful not to approach him. Obviously, he is armed and dangerous and willing to use the weapon, as we learned this morning,” Mr Hancock added.