US strike in Syria targets 'senior' militant: US military

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States carried out a strike in Syria's Idlib province on Monday (June 27) that targeted a senior leader of an Al-Qaeda aligned militant group, the US military said.

The strikes targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a "senior leader" of Al Qaeda aligned Hurras al-Din, while he was travelling alone on a motorcycle, the US military statement said.

It added that an initial review did not indicate civilian casualties.

The Syrian Civil Defence, a humanitarian organisation, said in a tweet that a man was killed shortly before midnight after his motorcycle was targeted with two rockets, adding it has transferred the body to the forensic department in Idlib city.