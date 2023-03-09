US spy chiefs see China continuing to cooperate with Russia, despite Ukraine backlash

China will maintain its diplomatic, defence, economic, and technology cooperation with Russia to continue trying to challenge the US, said the report. REUTERS
WASHINGTON - China will maintain its cooperation with Russia to continue trying to challenge the United States, despite international concerns about the invasion of Ukraine, US intelligence agencies said on Wednesday.

“Despite global backlash over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China will maintain its diplomatic, defence, economic, and technology cooperation with Russia to continue trying to challenge the United States, even as it will limit public support,” they said, in a report tied to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s annual hearing on worldwide threats to US security.

The report largely focused on threats from China and Russia, assessing that China will continue using its military and other assets to intimate rivals in the South China Sea and that it will build on actions from 2022, which could include more Taiwan Strait crossings or missile overflights of Taiwan.

The report said Russia probably does not seek conflict with the US and Nato, but the war in Ukraine carries “great risk” of that happening, and that there is “real potential” for Russia’s military failures in Ukraine to hurt Russian President Vladimir Putin’s domestic standing, raising the potential for escalation. REUTERS

