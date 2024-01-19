US spaceship lost over S. Pacific following failed Moon mission

WASHINGTON – A crippled American spaceship has been lost over a remote region of the South Pacific, probably burning up in the atmosphere in a fiery end to its failed mission to land on the Moon.

Space robotics company Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander was launched on Jan 8 under an experimental new partnership between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and private industry that is intended to reduce costs for American taxpayers and seed a lunar economy.

But it experienced an explosion shortly after separating from its rocket and had been leaking fuel, damaging its outer shell as well as making it impossible to reach its destination.

In its latest update, Astrobotic posted on social media platform X that it had lost contact with its spacecraft shortly before 9pm Greenwich Mean Time on Jan 18, indicating a “controlled re-entry over open water” as it had predicted.

The Pittsburgh-based company added that it would await independent confirmation of Peregrine’s fate from the relevant government authorities. A previous update provided atmospheric re-entry coordinates that are a few hundred kilometres south of Fiji, albeit with a wide margin of error.