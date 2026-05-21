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Lockheed Martin is one of four companies building a new satellite system to alert US forces of incoming missile attacks.

– A new global satellite system to alert American forces of incoming missile attacks was one of the “lowest-performing” Space Force programmes in 2025 and risks developing “mission-critical defects” after being launched into orbit, according to an unreleased service report.

The system is being developed by Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, L3 Harris Technologies and York Space Systems.

The sprawling effort to build and launch hundreds of satellites from several different companies has suffered from hardware production delays, software integration problems and an “acquisition strategy that prioritises delivery to operations over assured performance”, found the report, which was seen by Bloomberg News.

“These compounding issues create a high probability of discovering mission-critical defects only after satellites are on-orbit, potentially leading to cascading failures, significant rework and an inability to meet the war fighters’ operational needs,” according to the document dated Jan 16 and signed by then acting Air Force space acquisition chief Stephen Purdy.

Major-General Purdy is now senior adviser to the Air Force secretary on space acquisition.

The document highlighted the greater complexity and risks associated with a new generation of space-based platforms under development by the Space Force’s Space Development Agency (SDA), as well as the strain on the US defence industrial base.

It comes as US President Donald Trump pushes a more extensive “Golden Dome” missile defence system to defend the continental US at a potential cost of US$1.2 trillion (S$1.5 trillion).

The report warned the massive effort has “stressed supply chains of the industrial base, causing delays”.

Despite the difficulties, the programme is “revolutionising” missile surveillance, the authors noted.

The contractors are now “making strides to address the causes of the poor performance”, and are working on the “cultivation of a broad vendor base for sustained supply of critical components”, they said.

Lockheed Martin said it is working closely with its suppliers and the SDA “to prioritise the timely production of small satellites”.

Northrop Grumman said it is engaging “with our partners on final preparations” for additional satellite deliveries and “are confident we can support current and future” orders.

L3 Harris is “committed to the success” of the programme, the company said, while York Space said its equipment has “already passed numerous milestones” and continues to “move through early operations”.

The SDA organised the effort into several phases, or “tranches”, with 42 Lockheed Martin and York satellites currently in orbit, with a goal to launch 154 satellites.

In 2025, it ordered a “deliberate pause”, in part reflecting concerns laid out in the report and to incorporate “critical on-orbit lessons learned during the launch and early operations” of the initial satellites, the agency said.

Additional launches will resume in the summer of 2026, with satellites made by Northrop, L3 Harris, York and Lockheed Martin, the agency said.

“We are working closely with our industry vendors to ensure we’ve successfully scaled production” to meet the programme’s “increased demands”, the SDA said.

Supply chain and production challenges “include micro-electronics which have created disruptions in the satellite assembly, integration and testing process”, said agency spokeswoman Jenn Elzea.

It is not yet clear to what extent the satellite missile defence programme overseen by the Space Force will be incorporated into Mr Trump’s Golden Dome effort.

Although the agency is not part of Golden Dome, it is supporting planning, “and we are ready to contribute key capabilities to the effort, as called upon”, Ms Elzea said. BLOOMBERG