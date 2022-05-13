US, South Korea condemn North Korean ballistic missile launches

A woman walks past a TV screen showing file footage of a North Korean missile test, in Seoul, on May 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his South Korean counterpart condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches in a phone call on Thursday (May 12), the White House said.

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, in the latest tests aimed at advancing its weapons programmes.

Mr Sullivan and National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han also discussed US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to South Korea, the White House said.

Mr Biden's visit is expected later this month.

