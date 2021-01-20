US soldier arrested for attempting to help militant group Islamic State kill US troops

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A US Army soldier was arrested on federal terrorism charges for allegedly attempting to help Islamic State conduct a deadly ambush on US troops, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 19).

Cole James Bridges, 20, a Private First Class in the US Army, was “charged with giving military advice and guidance on how to kill fellow soldiers to individuals he thought were part of ISIS,” Assistant Attorney-General for National Security John Demers said in the statement.

The Department of Justice said Bridges, who joined the US Army in 2019, began communicating online last year with a covert employee of the FBI posing as a supporter of the ISIS.

It said he expressed support of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham on social media, provided training and guidance to purported Islamic State fighters planning attacks, gave advice on potential targets in New York City and diagrammed military maneuvers, among other actions.