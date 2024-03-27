US shift in Israel policy directed against Netanyahu while giving Biden re-election boost

MORGANTOWN (West Virginia) – The dramatic shift in Washington’s stance on Israel is directed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom the United States has come to view as an intractable ally.

The new Israel policy is equally aimed at boosting US President Joe Biden’s prospects in the Nov 5 presidential election. The massive and well-coordinated pro-Palestinian protests across the country, including in Washington, have demonstrated the power of liberals as well as Arab-American voters.

Rather than shield Israel with a veto, the US on March 25 abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave between Israeli troops and Hamas militants, without tying it to the release of hostages.

The 15-member Security Council passed the resolution 14-0.

The US had vetoed past ceasefire resolutions because they were not directly tied to the release of hostages and had failed to condemn Hamas’ attacks.

This time, the country is still alone in linking a ceasefire to the release of hostages. China, Russia and other council members favour unconditional calls for a ceasefire after Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which has killed over 32,000 Palestinians. It has also triggered a humanitarian crisis, leaving a third of Gaza’s population on the verge of starvation.

The offensive was in retaliation for Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on southern Israel, which killed some 1,200 people. The militants also took around 250 hostages, and are still holding about 100 people captive.

Explaining the US decision, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the US chose to abstain from the vote because the proposal “does fairly reflect our view that a ceasefire and the release of hostages come together”.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington did not support the resolution because “certain edits” the US had requested were ignored, including a condemnation of Hamas.

US-based analysts told The Straits Times that the abstention is not a parting of ways between the US and Israel, but a clear expression of the US’ growing disquiet over Mr Netanyahu’s war that has caused a high number of civilian casualties and obstructed the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“The US abstention represents another step away from the very strong support the Biden administration showed towards Israel in the first month or two of the war,” said Mr Elliott Abrams, senior fellow of Middle Eastern studies at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

“The text did not clearly make a ceasefire dependent on a simultaneous release of hostages and therefore should have been vetoed,” he added, stressing that it was his personal opinion rather than the think-tank’s position.

The analysts, while at pains to suggest that it was not a departure from US policy towards Israel, saw the move as calibration.

“It is not a big policy change, but it is part of a slide in Biden policy,” said Mr Abrams, who served as deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser in the George W. Bush administration, where he supervised White House policy in the Middle East.

Professor Benjamin Radd, a lecturer in law and global studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law, said the turn of events was not too surprising, given the growing gap between Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu.