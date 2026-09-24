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US senators pressing for quick Chinese vehicle ban this week as Xi visits

The drive to permanently ban Chinese vehicles from the US is led by Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan (left) and Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio.

WASHINGTON - US senators proposing bipartisan legislation to make permanent a ban on Chinese vehicles are aiming to win quick Senate approval this week, as President Donald Trump meets with China’s President Xi Jinping, one of the Bill’s authors said on Sept 23.

The effort, first reported by Reuters, is led by Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio.

The Bill has significant momentum and a House version now tops 100 co-sponsors, while automakers and legislative aides hope to win passage this year.

Slotkin said she and Moreno aim to win unanimous Senate approval for it this week.

“Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, no one wants Chinese cars in America,” she said, at a Capitol Hill press conference, adding that the measure’s authors are trying to identify any opponents and address their concerns.

A couple of Republican senators have already raised some concerns, a congressional aide told Reuters, adding that it was not yet clear whether they will object.

A notice sent to offices of Democratic senators said Moreno intended to seek unanimous consent for the Bill this week.

Trump is expected to meet Xi in Washington this week to address a wide range of trade issues.

China has strongly opposed the US vehicle ban and efforts to make it permanent.

Earlier this month, Trump told Fox News he would accept Chinese car ​companies building cars in the United States, sparking alarm among automakers.

Slotkin said allowing this would mark “the beginning of the end of auto manufacturing in the United States.”

Industry concerns

Last week, automakers, suppliers and dealers urged Trump “to maintain policies that keep the door ​firmly shut to Chinese automakers seeking to sell, import or manufacture vehicles inside the US”

A regulation imposed by former president Joe Biden’s administration in early 2025 effectively banned all Chinese automakers from selling or building passenger vehicles in the US because they could send sensitive driver data to China.

Washington also maintains ⁠more than ​100 per cent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

The Bill, which has 51 Senate supporters, would make the ban into law and prevent the White House from issuing waivers to Chinese vehicles to sell vehicles in the United States.

The auto industry letter came from six groups representing General Motors, Toyota Volkswagen, Ford Hyundai Stellantis Tesla and others.

They argue Chinese investment would not create new American ‌jobs but “shift ⁠jobs away from manufacturers that have made generational investments in the US and towards companies owned and operated by the Chinese government.”

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular connectivity and some satellite communications technologies are covered under the rules based on national security concerns ​linked to the ability of vehicles to collect sensitive data on American owners. REUTERS