US senators back Ukraine ahead of major Trump speech, text shows

WASHINGTON - A group of Democratic and Republican US senators will introduce a resolution on Feb 24 supporting Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders, hours before President Donald Trump is due to make his nationally televised State of the Union address to the nation.

The resolution is being led by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Thom Tillis, who are co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group.

It has at least 26 other co-sponsors, about evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, according to an early copy of the resolution seen by Reuters.

Other provisions include condolences for the loss of Ukrainian lives, commendation of Ukrainians’ bravery, encouragement of strong cooperation among NATO allies, and a call for any negotiated settlement to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and “include Ukraine as the central party to discussions regarding its future”.

The resolution comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government faces mounting US pressure to secure a peace deal. Although it does not have the force of law, it illustrates the strong support for the government in Kyiv from many in Washington, and its release on Feb 24 sends a signal that lawmakers want more support for Ukraine from Mr Trump.

Mr Trump’s night-time Feb 24 speech coincides with the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a reminder of a conflict that the Republican president has yet to end despite his past vow that he could stop it “in 24 hours”.

Members of Congress, including some of Mr Trump's fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, have urged him to do more to help Mr Zelensky’s government, including sending all of the financial and military aid they have authorised over the past several years.

The Feb 24 resolution was co-sponsored by Ms Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as Democratic Senators Michael Bennet, Richard Durbin, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse and Tim Kaine.

Republican co-sponsors include former Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Mr Tillis, Mr John Curtis, Mr Chuck Grassley, Mr Roger Wicker, Mr Jerry Moran, Mr Dave McCormick and Ms Susan Collins. REUTERS